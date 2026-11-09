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Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Trade Rumors Get Major Update From Insider
By Aaliyan Mohammed,6 days ago
The Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 2021, but have not reached the National League Championship Series since. It's worth noting that in 2021, when the Braves won it all, Acuña was injured and was not playing. It was not far-fetched to believe that the Braves would be back in the World Series again very soon when he was back. Since then, Acuña has won an MVP Award, but has also suffered some major injuries.