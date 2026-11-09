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Sweet Adelines Preparing for Christmas Luncheon and Silent Auction; Sat Dec 5th; 11:30 AM at DACC Bremer Center
By Steve Brandy,6 days ago
Embrace the True Christmas Story at the Danville Sweet Adelines Christmas Luncheon and Silent Auction on Saturday, December 5 at 11:30 AM at Danville Area Community College Bremer Center. The afternoon includes inspiring music with lunch provided by Applewood Catering. Proceeds from the auction benefit Spotlight Performing Arts. Admission for the show and lunch is $30. For reservations call 217-474-0473.