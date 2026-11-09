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The Haters Are Accusing Shedeur Sanders of Selling Shoes at The Postgame Press Conference After Browns' OT Loss in New Orleans
6 days ago
I kind of love this Shedeur Sanders guy. He's a character. I appreciate characters in sports. I'm not sure I'd love him as a Browns fan. Not that yesterday's loss was on him. Not entirely. He had a fairly solid game. You'd like to see his completion percentage a little higher than 60% (19/31). He did fail to get the Browns into the end zone and turned the ball over on downs at the end of the 1st half on this... not-so-great handoff exchange.