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Stabbing At Jamie Foxx’s Annual Halloween Party Leads To Arrest
6 days ago
A scary situation is now being reported that happened at Jamie Foxx’s annual Halloween party. A stabbing occurred Saturday night at Jamie Foxx’s annual Halloween party held at his Thousand Oaks mansion. According to law enforcement sources, deputies and paramedics responded to the scene after a male victim was stabbed in the neck, sustaining a superficial wound treated on-site. Video captured outside the event — organized by Foxx’s daughter Anelise — shows multiple individuals in handcuffs as hundreds of costumed guests were escorted off the property. Deputies arrested a male suspect on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.