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Ye Breaks Attendance Record Again In Dallas
6 days ago
Kanye West made music history again with his run of shows in stadiums recently.West just shattered his own record for the highest-attended U.S. hip-hop concert in history over the weekend, packing out AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with a massive crowd pushing up toward the stadium’s 100,000-person capacity. This tops his previous record of over 80,000 fans set just a week prior in Houston.