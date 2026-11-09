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How you can remember the Edmund Fitzgerald and her crew this week
By TV6 News Team,6 days ago
UPPER MICHIGAN. (WLUC) - Tuesday marks the 51st anniversary of the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. According to the Great Lakes Shipreck Museum, the iconic ship left port in Superior, Wis. on Nov. 9, 1975 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Loaded with taconite, its destination was Zug Island, Detroit. Soon after departing, the Fitzgerald, captained by Ernest M. McSorley, was joined by the Arthur M. Anderson, which had departed Two Harbors, Minn.