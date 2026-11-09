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Swig Expanding in Northern Colorado with 10-Unit Deal
6 days ago
Swig has signed a multi-unit franchise agreement with experienced franchisees Marc and Zach Rogers to bring the brand to Northern Colorado. The 10-unit deal will accelerate Swig’s growth in the West region and introduce its highly customizable drink experience to new communities, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley. The father-and-son duo plan to open their first location by June 2027, further advancing Swig’s nationwide franchise growth.