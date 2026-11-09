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College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams beginning in 2027
By Joe Gallinaro,6 days ago
The College Football Playoff is officially expanding to 24 teams next season. The CFP and ESPN reached a nearly $1.7-billion agreement that would kick off the playoffs the second weekend in December and eliminate power conference championship games. LSU Athletics Director Verge Ausberry says LSU supported the 24-team playoffs. One reason was for more playoff games played on campus.