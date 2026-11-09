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Renton High schoolers learn life skills through baking
By Betsy Froiland elisabeth.froiland@federalwaymirror.com,6 days ago
A Renton High School classroom took a page out of the “Great British Baking Show” playbook Tuesday morning. With a timer on the wall counting down 50 minutes, students split into teams to bake cookies before time ran out. Each team picked from three options for recipes they could prepare: chocolate chip, oatmeal or sugar.
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