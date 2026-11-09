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ADAS MAP – Mobile IQ by Opus IVS and asTech
By Eric Garbe,6 days ago
Opus IVS and asTech announce ADAS MAP – Mobile IQ, a mobile application designed to give automotive professionals on-demand access to vehicle-specific advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) information and guidance. The application combines AI-powered assistance with vehicle-specific tools to help mobile technicians, collision repairers, insurance appraisers and other automotive professionals quickly find relevant information wherever they are working.