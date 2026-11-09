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Search continues for leader of University of Iowa Center for Intellectual Freedom
6 days ago
The Board of Regents executive committee that is overseeing the Center for Intellectual Freedom at the University of Iowa will continue its search for a new executive director this week. Following their recent meeting, Regent Christine Hensley who leads the committee, says they will interview two candidates next Wednesday. “All of the identities will continue […]