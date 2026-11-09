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Fetterman Faces First Democratic Challenger for 2028 Senate Race as Party Divisions Deepen
By Staff Report,6 days ago
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman is facing his first announced Democratic challenger for the 2028 election, as growing dissatisfaction within his own party threatens his political future. Ahmed Moor, a 42-year-old Palestinian American writer and businessman from Philadelphia, announced Monday, November 9, that he will seek the Democratic nomination for...