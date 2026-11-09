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Dianna Russini announces new NFL show, column for offshore sportsbook
6 days ago
Dianna Russini is set to resume her career as an NFL insider this week when she launches a new weekly show and column for BetUS Sportsbook. Her new show, The Russini Report, will premiere on Wednesday at noon on BetUS TV, with Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells as one of the guests on the premiere episode. BetUS streams live on the gaming company’s website and X account.