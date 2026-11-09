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Selfless Deed Paradox: Why Doing Good Matters More Than Pure Motives
By Featured Neuroscience Psychology,6 days ago
A positive psychology and linguistic investigation from The Ohio State University challenges the popular assumption that good deeds lose moral value if the giver gains personal satisfaction or social praise. Testing perceptions across seven situational dimensions, researchers discovered that everyday observers view the terms “nice” and “kind” as largely interchangeable, while reserving “caring” for emotionally warm, planned, and relational actions.