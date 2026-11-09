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SK Hynix donates over $250k to STEM education in West Lafayette
By Lincoln Schlemmer, Star City News,6 days ago
SK Hynix says it has now donated over $250,000 to STEM education in West Lafayette. The Korean microchip manufacturing company has gifted $80,000 each to the Tippecanoe School Corporation and West Lafayette Community School Corporation, with an additional $50,000 to the Public School Foundation of Tippecanoe County and the West Lafayette Schools Education Foundation.