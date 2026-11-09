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Helen (Myrick) Robinson, obituary
6 days ago
ST. GEORGE — Helen Lucille (Myrick) Robinson left this world just as she came into it, with guts, grit and grace. Born on April 26, 1935, in Birch Harbor, Maine, to Pauline (Crane) Myrick and Elliott Myrick, Helen was known by many names: “Bootsy,” “Little Flip,” and most famously, “Mimi.” In her early life, Helen split her time between beautiful Birch Harbor, picking blueberries with her little sister Stevie, and Port Clyde, Maine. Summers were spent off the coast of Port Clyde on Ram Island, the family’s beloved little rock on the sea.