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As the Page Turns: 'The French Illusion'
By JANE O’KEEFFE For the Examiner,6 days ago
Hi, I’m Jane O’Keeffe; I write a monthly book review for the Lake County Examiner. I live in Adel on a ranch with my husband, John. You may know me from my days as a County Commissioner, my past or current service on the Health District Board, or the other political activities I am involved with; but I have another side. About 10 years ago, I went back to college and received a Masters in Creative Writing.