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Gender gap in NY schools leadership persists despite women making up majority of workforce
By WAMC Northeast Public Radio,6 days ago
Fewer than one-third of all New York school superintendents are women, despite women making up a significant portion of the education workforce. This disconnect was outlined in a report by the New York State Association for Women in Administration and Women Leading Ed. WAMC's Sajina Shrestha discussed the issue with...
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