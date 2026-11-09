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Man arrested for second OWI after crash
By Jeff Grant,6 days ago
ROCK VALLEY—A 43-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 2:35 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Lee James Meyer stemmed from an officer observing a 1994 Chevrolet C-1500 pickup parked north and south in an angled parking spot facing south on Main Street near 14th Street in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
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