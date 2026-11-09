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Madison County Fires Displace Nine; Red Cross Provides Family Aid
By Michelle LaGuerre,6 days ago
Red Cross volunteers provided emergency help to two adults and six children after a Canastota fire and to one adult after a separate Morrisville fire. Madison County fires displaced nine people in two communities during the first week of November, according to a November 8 release from the American Red Cross Eastern New York Region. Eight residents were affected by a Friday night fire on Arthur Jenkins Avenue in Canastota. One adult received help after a Wednesday afternoon fire on Gill Road in Morrisville.
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