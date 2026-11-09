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Ashland-Greenwood looks to continue postseason run against unbeaten Boys Town
By Derek Martin,6 days ago
(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood has battled through injuries, adversity and a dramatic overtime victory to reach the Nebraska Class C1 state football semifinals, and the sixth-seeded Bluejays will look to keep their championship hopes alive Friday night when they visit second-seeded and unbeaten Boys Town. The Bluejays (9-2) punched their ticket...
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