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Veterans Day Parade is Wednesday
By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com,6 days ago
The entire community will again come out to celebrate its veterans on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11. The day will begin with the annual City of Porterville Veterans Day Run and Walk at 7:30 a.m. in front of City Hall. Cost for the 5K and 10K run and walk is $30 and $10 for veterans and all military active duty personnel. To sign up for the Veterans Day Run & Walk visit the Parks and Leisure page at: https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Porterville/VeteransDayRunRace.
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