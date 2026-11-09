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Think You Know Keisha Lance Bottoms? The Untold Adoption Story Behind Her Family
By Shellie M. Scott,6 days ago
Keisha Lance Bottoms is a mom to three boys and one girl, but her journey to motherhood came with its share of twists and turns. While the Georgia governor-elect campaigned for her historic win as the nation’s first Black female governor, she spoke about affordability and other issues affecting families. But there’s a side of her own family’s story that many people may not know: all four of her children are adopted. November is National Adoption Awareness Month, and Bottoms’ story offers a glimpse into the way Black families navigate challenges, stigma and the joy of building a family through adoption.