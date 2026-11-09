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St. Joseph Symphony to present Holiday Cheer concert Dec. 19
By Wiley Ray,6 days ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KQTV) -- The Saint Joseph Symphony will present its annual Holiday Cheer concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. The concert, under Music Director and Conductor Christopher Kelts, will feature orchestral classics, seasonal favorites and a homecoming performance by St. Joseph native and soprano Hannah De Priest. A complimentary wine reception begins at 6 p.m.