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Man Accused of Hitting Woman With Tequila Bottle in Jonesboro
By NEA Report,6 days ago
JONESBORO, Ark. — A man faces a felony charge after a woman told police he hit her in the head with a tequila bottle and choked her at a home on Nov. 8. David Lajuan Hightower is charged with second-degree domestic battering, a Class B felony. Bond was set at $75,000 on Nov. 9 by District Judge Tommy Fowler, who ordered Hightower to wear a GPS ankle monitor and comply with a no-contact order if released.