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Comparing Liver Cancer Prevention Strategies in Japan and the US
6 days ago
At The Liver Meeting 2026, Ryosuke Tateishi, MD, PhD, discussed what the US and Japan can learn from each other to prevent liver cancer. In an interview with CancerNetwork® at The Liver Meeting® 2026, Ryosuke Tateishi, MD, PhD, FAASLD, of the University of Tokyo, discussed what clinicians in the US and Japan can learn from each other as the leading causes of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) shift from viral hepatitis to metabolic dysfunction.