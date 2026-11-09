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Authority Brands Names New Chief Customer and Marketing Officer & Chief People Officer
By Cleanfax Staff,6 days ago
Authority Brands, one of the largest multi-brand home services franchisors in the United States, added two to its executive leadership team: Elicia Azali as chief customer and marketing officer, and Whitney Woodward as chief people officer. Both executives are based in Atlanta, and bring extensive leadership experience that will help advance the company’s ability to support its franchise owners, brands and team members as it continues to grow.