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Meet Oliver: The Thoroughbred Who Found His Purpose Beyond the Racetrack
By COHS,6 days ago
Born with impressive racing bloodlines but rejected because of a crooked hoof, Oliver found a second chance—and a meaningful role—at Colorado’s ResqRanch. Not every Thoroughbred is destined for the winner’s circle. Sometimes, the greatest victories happen far from the racetrack. Meet Oliver, a Thoroughbred gelding whose father competed in the prestigious Preakness Stakes, one of horse racing’s Triple Crown events. With his impressive pedigree, Oliver might have been expected to follow in his father’s hoofprints. But Oliver was born with a crooked foot, and the racing industry deemed him unsuitable for competition.
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