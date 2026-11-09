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Egyptian urea at USD 535 a ton as gas cuts hit plants
6 days ago
Egyptian granular urea is fetching about USD 535 a ton FOB in November contracts, up about 17% from roughly USD 457 in September, according to Khaled Abu Al Makarem, head of the Chemicals and Fertilizers Export Council. That makes Egypt the priciest origin among comparable regions, ahead of China, the rest of the Middle East, Nigeria and Algeria, according to CommodityScope data.
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