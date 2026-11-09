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Review: Medici Museum show of Dragana Crnjak’s landscape paintings is a breakout success
By Ideastream Public Media,6 days ago
Veteran artist Dragana Crnjak, a native of Bosnia and Herzegovina and a professor at Youngstown State University, is tugging Ohio’s artistic center of gravity toward the Mahoning Valley. Crnjak’s work over the past decade includes abstract landscapes that look as if they were glimpsed from a space probe zooming...