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Rx Kids brings cash assistance to Cleveland mothers
By KATERYNA KOPYLCHAK kkopylchak@cjn.org,6 days ago
A program designed to improve maternal and infant health by providing financial support to pregnant women and new mothers is bringing new opportunities to Cleveland families. Rx Kids, a communitywide prenatal and infant cash assistance program, provides eligible mothers with $1,500 during pregnancy and $500 monthly for six months after childbirth. The program aims to reduce financial stress during pregnancy and improve health outcomes for mothers and babies.