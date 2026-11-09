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Dell’Arte International Presents ‘The Satan Show’ November 13-15
By Staff,6 days ago
This is a press release from Dell’Arte International:. Burn in hell with her for an hour. Dell’Arte International presents The Satan Show, an original performance, to be infernally admired on the Carlo Theatre stage November 13th through the 15th. The Devil Herself is coping with her situationship with the holiest on high. This musical, feminine take on the classic figure of the damned explores shame, morality, and the contradictions of love.