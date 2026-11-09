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Tactical Brewing Turns Eight With Free Baldwin Park Block Party and Armored Combat
By Ethan Chen,6 days ago
Tactical Brewing Co. is throwing open its doors in Baldwin Park for a free block party marking eight years in business, complete with exclusive beer releases, a local artisan market, and armored fighters staging medieval-style battles in the street. The celebration, dubbed “A Fever Dream on Crayon Street,” is set for Sunday, Nov. 15, from noon to 5 p.m., and it's open to the public at no cost.
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