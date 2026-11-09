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Plans are disappearing; drug costs are rising. What NC Medicare enrollees need to know this year
By WFAE,6 days ago
An estimated 40,000 North Carolinians on Medicare will lose their existing plans at the end of the year, adding another layer of uncertainty to an open enrollment period marked by changing prescription drug costs, shrinking coverage options and rising out-of-pocket expenses. Those beneficiaries are among more than 4 million Medicare...
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