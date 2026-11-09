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McDarment appointed to San Joaquin Conservancy board
By THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com,6 days ago
Charmain McDarment of the Tule River Reservation has been appointed by Gover Gavin Newsom to fill the Tribal position of the San Joaquin River Conservancy board. Newsom announced the appointment on Friday. McDarment has held multiple positions at the Tule River Tribal Council from 2003 to 2026, including Councilmember, Chairperson,...