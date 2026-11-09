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‘Tower of Terror’ – West Hollywood Residents Urged to Speak Out Against Proposed Seven-Story Development on Sierra Bonita
By Paulo Murillo,6 days ago
Neighbors are raising concerns about a proposed 90-foot residential building that would replace a smaller-scale property, with a public hearing scheduled for Dec. 3 at West Hollywood Council Chambers. West Hollywood residents are being urged to attend an upcoming Planning Commission meeting and weigh in on a proposed seven-story residential...
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