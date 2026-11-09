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Hornets Drop to #21 After Tussle Loss, Still in Top Eight in Super Region
By Blake Cripps,6 days ago
The Emporia State football team dropped six more spots to No. 21 in the second-to-last AFCA DII Coaches Poll of the regular season after their 20-19 loss to Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle on Saturday. Ferris State remains atop the poll with all but one first-place vote with Harding, CSU Pueblo, Western Colorado, and Slippery Rock all giving chase in the top five. Northwest Missouri moved up a spot to No. 7 while Washburn received votes.