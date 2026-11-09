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Channing Tatum’s MCU Gambit Could Continue Beyond Avengers: Doomsday
By Geraldo Amartey,6 days ago
Channing Tatum's Gambit is returning in Avengers: Doomsday, joining the sprawling cast as part of the X-Men team from 20th Century Fox's defunct X-Men universe. Tatum made his MCU debut in Deadpool & Wolverine, and despite it being just a cameo appearance, his portrayal of the Ragin' Cajun left viewers wanting more. A deleted scene from the film even showed Gambit escaping the Void, setting up his return. A section of the Marvel fandom wants Tatum playing the character beyond Avengers: Doomsday, but what are the chances of that happening, with an X-Men reboot looming at Marvel Studios?