undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WSSU Falls to Elizabeth City State in Five-Set CIAA Quarterfinal Battle
6 days ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Winston-Salem (17-13, 13-9 CIAA) lost to Elizabeth City St. (17-18, 13-8 CIAA) 3-2 on Monday at Rocky Mount Event Center during the CIAA Quarterfinal game. The Rams won the first and third sets 26-24 and 25-22 but dropped the second, fourth and fifth 20-25, 17-25 and 10-15. The Rams moved in front 5-3 in the first set behind kills from Alyssa Noble and Holiday Ellis, but Elizabeth City St. answered with seven straight points to take a 10-5 lead. WSSU worked back within 12-10 on a Kalyn Cuthbertson ace and an Aria Caldwell kill, though Elizabeth City St. later stretched the margin to 20-16. Caldwell's kill started a late Rams push, and WSSU tied it at 21-21 on Sarah Sanders' block before going ahead 22-21 on an Elizabeth City St. attack error. Elizabeth City St. tied the set three more times, including at 24-24, but Caldwell put the Rams back in front with a kill and a final attack error closed a 26-24 first-set win.