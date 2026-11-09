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The UNC Sports Week Ahead—November 9th-15th
By Al Hood,6 days ago
There’s plenty of postseason action this week in Chapel Hill. The holidays are getting close and the postseason is upon us, as a lot of the fall sports now finish up their regular seasons and head into that period of time where they compete for titles. At this point if a fall sport isn’t in a postseason it’s because they just don’t have a conference tournament to speak off—looking at you, volleyball. Everyone else is either gearing up for ACC or NCAA play.