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Rollicking Louisiana crawfish boils have landed in the East Bay. Here’s where to find one before the year ends
6 days ago
When Marin County native Aaron Salit first visited New Orleans 12 years ago, he was deep in the hustle and grind of the fine-dining restaurant world. As someone who has always enjoyed live music and food, the city’s crawfish boil culture instantly drew him in. Before he knew it, he was returning year after year to attend boils, eventually making crawfish boils a birthday tradition of his own, bringing friends and family together for the same communal experience he had come to love in Louisiana.
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