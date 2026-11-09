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Afternoon Headlines – November 9th, 2026
6 days ago
(Grand Meadow, MN) – Four people are dead following a house fire Sunday morning in Grand Meadow in southeastern Minnesota. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters and ambulance crews were called to a home after smoke was reported coming from the residence. The cause of the fire and the deaths remain under investigation. The victims’ identities are being withheld pending further information.