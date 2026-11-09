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Teton County Scholarship program to open application window Nov. 11
By Hannah Trask,6 days ago
JACKSON, Wyo. — Applications for the Teton County Scholarship Program can be submitted starting Wednesday, Nov. 11, for local high school seniors in the Class of 2027. Any senior graduating from a public, private or home school in Teton County is eligible to apply. Awards can be used at four-year universities, community colleges, or trade and vocational programs, and cover tuition, books, fees and other costs.