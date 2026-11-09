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Booker Creek Trail could spur downtown redevelopment
By Aaron Styza,6 days ago
A former railroad corridor cutting diagonally through downtown St. Petersburg could create new opportunities for redevelopment, and improve access to surrounding neighborhoods and businesses. Trust for Public Land announced its acquisition of the approximately 0.86-mile Booker Creek rail corridor in August, following more than two decades of efforts to preserve...
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