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Supreme Court allows Trump border wall at Big Bend National Park in Texas
6 days ago
FILE PHOTO: A satellite image shows an area near Santa Elena Canyon in Big Bend National Park, Texas, U.S., August 11, 2026, after land-clearing activities associated with a planned U.S. border security infrastructure project. U.S. border security construction activities in the park were later paused pending a review. 2026 PLANET LABS PBC/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo.
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