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OPINION - Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map
By Alma Powers,6 days ago
On 11-02-2026, the city of Jasper posted an infographic to their Facebook page, hitting the highlights of the city council's plan to consider "adopting a comprehensive Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map. The proposed ordinance and map would establish zoning districts, assign property within the City to those districts, and regulate the use and development of land and structure."