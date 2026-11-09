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Fuquay-Varina Golf Classic Aims for $150K as Veterans Nonprofit Turns People Away
By Desmond Larkin,6 days ago
Golfers and volunteers filled the course in Fuquay-Varina this weekend for the 18th annual Military Missions in Action Tee Off for the Troops Golf Classic, a two-day fundraiser meant to keep veteran services running even as the nonprofit says it has had to turn people away. Organizers hoped to raise more than $150,000 at the event, which doubles as the group's single largest fundraiser of the year.