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Search continues for leader of University of Iowa Center for Intellectual Freedom
By Radio Iowa Contributor,6 days ago
The Board of Regents executive committee that is overseeing the Center for Intellectual Freedom at the University of Iowa will continue its search for a new executive director this week. Following their recent meeting, Regent Christine Hensley who leads the committee, says they will interview two candidates next Wednesday. “All...
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