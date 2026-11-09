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Sisters of St. Benedict invite Catholic women to Come & See Weekend
By Local Sources,6 days ago
The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand invite women who are discerning religious life to join them for a Come & See Weekend. Held from December 18 to December 23, the event will give single Catholic women between the ages of 18 and 40 the opportunity to connect with other women who are considering religious life, experience the Benedictine way of life, and get an inside look at what this community means to the Sisters. There will also be time for discussion, questions, and reflection.