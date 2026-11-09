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Ohio State suspends fraternity after video shows men engulfed in flames
By AP via Scripps News Group,6 days ago
A fraternity at Ohio State University has been temporarily suspended while authorities investigate a video that appears to show two panicked men engulfed in flames. A video shared on social media shows one individual with his sweatpants on fire who then lunges at a second individual and tackles him to the ground. The second man's clothing also catches fire, and they both roll on the ground removing their clothes as several onlookers intervene.